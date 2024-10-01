UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Temple
UConn Football is all set to welcome Temple to town this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Owls battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results
|OPPONENT
|SIM RESULT
|ACTUAL RESULT
|
@ Maryland Terrapins
|
N/A - No sim this week
|
50-7 Maryland
|
vs. Merrimack College
|
N/A - No FCS teams
|
63-17 UConn
|
vs. Duke Blue Devils
|
27-14 Duke
|
26-21 Duke
|
vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
|
32-30 OT win FAU
|
48-14 UConn
|
vs. Buffalo Bills
|
21-14 UConn
|
47-3 UConn
