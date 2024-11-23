Huskies come up short against archrival Syracuse

For most of the season, the UConn football team built a reputation as a second-half team. Trailing just seven at halftime, the Huskies had a chance to add to that resume versus the Syracuse Orange. Connecticut’s second-half surge occurred in the Empire State, but this time around, it came from the defense. The Huskies surrendered 154 total yards of offense, seven first downs and 10 points in the game’s final 30 minutes. Syracuse went just 3-9 on third down in that span. It was a stark difference from the 384 yards, 18 first downs and three touchdowns they allowed in the first half. Both teams scored a field goal in the third quarter and a touchdown in the final frame. UConn even outgained the Orange by four yards in the second half. Yet it was not enough. Despite pulling within seven points with 89 seconds remaining, the Huskies fell against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome 31-24.

Joe Fagnano went 27-48 for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his third start of the season. Fagnano has not had a start where he has thrown less than 200 yards or not recorded a touchdown. (Photo by Mark Konezny, USA Today)

As was the case in two of their other three clashes with a Power Four foe, UConn primarily found success through the air. Making his third start of the season, redshirt senior quarterback Joe Fagnano went 27-48 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Wisconsin transfer Skyler Bell served as Fagnano’s top receiving option, especially in even-numbered quarters. Bell caught four passes on the Huskies’ touchdown drive in the second period and tacked on five more in the final frame. The redshirt junior’s performance in those quarters helped him cross the century mark for the first time since September at 113 yards. Only Purdue transfer TJ Sheffield had as many catches, which he turned into 52 yards. Excluding two runs of 30+ yards, Connecticut’s potent rushing attack could not take off against the Orange. Redshirt sophomore Cam Edwards only gained 16 yards on seven carries outside of his career-long touchdown run. Gardner-Webb transfer Mel Brown picked up 41, most of which came on a 35-yard rush. Charlotte transfer Durell Robinson, meanwhile, collected three yards on three carries.

35 of Mel Brown's 41 rushing yards came on his lone snap of the third quarter (Photo by Mark Konezny, USA Today)

While the Huskies utilized their three-person attack, Syracuse relied on just one man for their ground game. Junior running back LeQuint Allen picked up 58 yards on 20 carries. Despite his low yardage total, the New Jersey native also provided a spark through the air with 30 yards on five catches. His spark only contributed to a dynamic day for Syracuse’s aerial attack, which regularly crushed UConn’s secondary. Sophomore Darrell Gill Jr. entered Saturday as the Orange’s fifth-leading wideout. In just one quarter, the Texas native matched his career-high in catches (four) and set a new one in yardage (85). Gill Jr.’s career quarter ultimately resulted in 177 yards on nine receptions. Georgia transfer Jackson Meeks and redshirt junior Oronde Gadsden II remained consistent high-class weapons in Syracuse’s backfield. Gadsden II brought in the most passes at 11 and turned it into 103 yards and a touchdown. Meeks only made seven catches but gained 110 yards on them. Every one of those catches, regardless of who hauled it in, came from one individual with a memorable performance. While he finished 13 yards shy of shattering the school’s single-game passing record, Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord tied or broke a handful of single-season marks Saturday afternoon. McCord did so while completing all but 10 of his passes; his first miss did not come until the second quarter. The senior signal-caller finished the afternoon with 470 yards and three total touchdowns.

Rante Jones finished second on the Huskies with nine total tackles against the Syracuse Orange (Photo by Mark Konezny, USA Today)

Syracuse attacked swiftly. McCord launched a 53-yard rocket into Gill Jr.’s hands on the first snap from scrimmage. Immediately afterward, the one-time ACC Quarterback of the Week threw a 22-yard touchdown to Gadsden II. The Orange nearly doubled their 7-0 advantage halfway through the first quarter. An offensive pass interference penalty nullified Trebor Pena’s nine-yard score, however. Syracuse also ended that drive empty-handed after shanking a 36-yard field goal attempt. UConn took a massive risk deep in their own territory on fourth down 90 seconds later; it paid off immensely. Remaining on his feet after a spin move, Edwards gained speed on his way to a 71-yard game-tying touchdown.

But the 10-point swing did not faze the Orange. No penalty clouded Pena’s second unofficial reception in the endzone to start the second quarter as Syracuse went ahead 14-7. An unsportsmanlike conduct foul did negate the redshirt junior’s next catch two possessions later, though. Despite officials disallowing the trick play, the Orange overcame both a first-and-15 and first-and-25 situation. Allen capped off the resilient drive with a one-yard run as Syracuse took a 21-7 lead. Bell helped the Huskies quickly punch back. Connecticut’s leading receiver caught four of Fagnano’s six passes on that drive, including a 30-yard dart where he barely stayed inbounds. Tight end Louis Hansen collected the last of those completions from five yards out to slice the Orange’s lead in half. Syracuse, now ahead 21-14, made it down to the Huskies’ five-yard line on their second possession of the second half. UConn’s defense kept the Orange right there, though, and only allowed three points. Syracuse’s ensuing three-and-out two minutes later set the Huskies up in plus territory. Jasaiah Gathings’ five-yard catch moved the sticks, but the offense had to settle for a 42-yard Chris Freeman field goal. Connecticut trailed 24-17 after three quarters. The Orange grabbed a 31-17 advantage five minutes into the final frame when McCord collected his first rushing touchdown in almost a month.

Jayden McDonald had UConn's lone sack of the game and led the team with 12 total tackles on Saturday afternoon. McDonald, a Troy transfer, has recorded double digits in total tackles versus all three of the Huskies' ACC opponents (Photo by UConn Athletics)