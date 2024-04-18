Welcome to Locked On UConn, your daily source for UConn sports news and analysis. In today's episode, host Mark Zanetto is joined by Jacey Zembal, former Fox Sports writer turned chief portal insider with Rivals.com, to discuss the latest in UConn basketball recruiting and roster management.

Host Mark Zanetto is joined by Jacey Zembal, chief portal insider with Rivals.com, to discuss UConn basketball recruiting. Debate on whether UConn should focus on the transfer portal or recruiting for team depth. Mention of potential portal transfers and loyal sophomore players. "Portal Kombat" game comparing portal transfer options.

Discussion on under-the-radar shooter prospects for UConn.Addressing rumors about UConn's interest in Jeremy Roach.

"Around the Portal" segment discussing recent transfer developments at Alabama and Arizona. Reflection on the changing landscape of college basketball recruiting.