On this episode of Locked On UConn, Mark Zanetto interviews basketball insider Adam Zagoria to explore why Dan Hurley is now considered the face of college basketball after leading UConn to back-to-back national titles.

They delve into Hurley's unique approach to forming genuine connections within the basketball community and his impact as a two-time national champion. The discussion also examines the media's portrayal of Hurley and whether UConn views him as infallible. Additionally, the episode touches on Hurley's response to a move to Kentucky, with insights on why the offer was turned down and how this reflects Hurley's commitment to UConn. Through engaging conversation, Zanetto and Zagoria provide listeners with an in-depth analysis of Dan Hurley's influential role in college basketball.