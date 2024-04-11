UConn Pod: Is Dan Hurley the New Face of College Basketball?
On this episode of Locked On UConn, Mark Zanetto interviews basketball insider Adam Zagoria to explore why Dan Hurley is now considered the face of college basketball after leading UConn to back-to-back national titles.
They delve into Hurley's unique approach to forming genuine connections within the basketball community and his impact as a two-time national champion. The discussion also examines the media's portrayal of Hurley and whether UConn views him as infallible. Additionally, the episode touches on Hurley's response to a move to Kentucky, with insights on why the offer was turned down and how this reflects Hurley's commitment to UConn. Through engaging conversation, Zanetto and Zagoria provide listeners with an in-depth analysis of Dan Hurley's influential role in college basketball.
WHAT IS THE LOCKED ON UCONN PODCAST?
Locked On UConn podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the UConn Huskies. Hosted by Mark Zanetto, the Locked On UConn podcast provides your daily Huskies fix with expert opinions, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things UConn Huskies.
From the thunderous roar of Rentschler Field to the historic dominance at Gampel Pavilion, and everywhere in between, the Locked On UConn podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Huskies’ locker room. The Locked On UConn podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board