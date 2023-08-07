On Saturday, the UConn men’s basketball team took center stage on the southern coast of France. The reigning national champions played their first contest since cutting down the nets in Houston, TX, except this time over 5,000 miles away. Their foe was Le Cannet Côte d'Azur Basket, a semi-professional basketball club that was recently promoted from the Nationale Masculine 3–France’s fifth division of basketball–to Nationale Masculine 2. To say it wasn’t a stiff challenge would be an understatement. The Huskies ripped apart and doubled their French adversaries, seeming not to lose a step in their 132-66 victory. It was an excellent looking win overall, but it’s tough to make too much out of beating a team by so much in such a low international division. With that said, let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways from the romp, a hors d’oeuvres to what’s on the way this season.

Cam Spencer dribbles up the court in UConn's win against Le Cannet (courtesy of @UConnMBB/Twitter)

CLINGAN READY FOR BIGGER ROLE

If Connecticut wants to repeat, it’s going to have to start with their star center, Donovan Clingan. Against the overmatched Le Cannet squad, Clingan was nearly perfect, shooting 6-7 from the field on 16 points. This offensive production was not surprising given how much taller he is than the opposing squad, but what is notable was the three pointer he hit in the first half. He shot just one all of last season, but many see him developing a shot as a key to taking the next step towards college stardom and a spot in the NBA lottery. It’s easy to overreact to what a 7-2 player does over a semi-pro team, but there were any number of encouraging moments that indicate that he can make the jump he needs to.

SPENCER AS ADVERTISED

Cam Spencer transferred from Rutgers late in the transfer period and he appears to be exactly what the Huskies need. A steady force Saturday, Spencer hit three threes, recorded two steals, dished out six assists and scored 13 points. He doesn’t need to be this team’s best player, but filling some of the hole that Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra left vacant is a must. He appears to be prepared to do that offensively, but was an especially pleasant surprise was his defense. Spencer was all over the place tipping balls and playing great man defense, a great plus to his already terrific offensive package. The guard takes much of the pressure off some of the younger players, as they take time to develop.

CASTLE SHOWS FLASHES

Touted as one of the best recruits to ever commit to UConn, there are some pretty lofty expectations for point guard Stephon Castle. He’s projected to be a lottery pick before he’s even played a minute of college basketball, a lot of pressure for an 18 year old. In his first game donning UConn’s colors, Castle showed flashes of his ability. He notched 15 points on 7-11 shooting, had a few nice dunks and was a menace on defense with five takeaways. The freshman looked composed for his age as he dribbled the ball up and went about his business, but there are still areas of improvement. Not unlike Andre Jackson Jr. early in his career, Castle had a few turnovers and wasn’t finding his teammates like he often does. He’s an exceptional passer, but needs to get on the same wavelength as his fellow Huskies to make the most of his abilities. Concerns aside, Castle had a great debut and will look to build on it in Europe and then back in Storrs.

OTHER FRESHMEN IMPRESS

With Jaylin Stewart sitting out due to an illness and Youssouf Singare playing limited minutes, Jayden Ross and Soloman "Solo" Ball were the other meaningful freshmen on the court. It’s unclear what role Ross will have with the Huskies holding so much depth, but he impressed in decent minutes. The wing hit two threes and finished a highlight-reel putback jam, a taste of what he can bring as a Husky. Ross currently projects to be on the cusp of minutes this year, so perhaps playing well in Europe will help. Ball missed all four threes he took but still looked solid with 11 points. The combo guard is set to play a mid-rotation role this year, perhaps similar to what James Bouknight looked like before he took over in the starting lineup for an injured Tyler Polley. He’s a much better shooter than he showed Saturday and will have plenty of time to prove that to everyone watching.

KARABAN AND NEWTON STAY SHARP