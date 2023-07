Following a 2023 national championship season in which they featured a versatile 6-foot-9 forward in Adama Sanogo and a multi-talented Swiss army knife type in Andre Jackson, UConn has had success tapping into the New York and metropolitan area during recent times.

The Huskies, which have considerable ties into the New York AAU scene with assistant coach Kimani Young, tapped into familiar territory this week by offering 6-foot-6 Long Island Lutheran wing VJ Edgecombe.