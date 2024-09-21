UConn Football vs Florida Atlantic: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The UConn Huskies football team are set for another test on Saturday evening inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, as they welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls to town.

The Huskies will look to bounce back this week after a tough loss last weekend to Duke down in Durham, where the Blue Devils took the lead early in the fourth and held onto it for a 26-21 victory.

As for the Owls, they also enter this game with a record of 1-2. However they are fresh off their first victory of the season after defeating a local rival in Florida International last Saturday by a score of 38-20.

Below you can find everything you need for Saturday's contest between the Huskies and Owls.