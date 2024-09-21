UConn Football vs Florida Atlantic: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The UConn Huskies football team are set for another test on Saturday evening inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, as they welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls to town.
The Huskies will look to bounce back this week after a tough loss last weekend to Duke down in Durham, where the Blue Devils took the lead early in the fourth and held onto it for a 26-21 victory.
As for the Owls, they also enter this game with a record of 1-2. However they are fresh off their first victory of the season after defeating a local rival in Florida International last Saturday by a score of 38-20.
Below you can find everything you need for Saturday's contest between the Huskies and Owls.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
WHEN, WHERE, HOW TO WATCH & SPREAD...
WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Pratt & Whitney Stadium (40,642)
TV: CBS Sports Network
SPREAD: UConn -1.0pts || Over/Under: 45.5pts
WEATHER REPORT....
There's some light rain expected earlier in the day and will be mostly on and off throughout the day. According to the AccuWeather forecast, the rain will be at it's worst right at kickoff with a 51% chance at 7:00pm ET. However it isn't expected to last long, but the cool temperatures will as it's expect to be in the mid to high 50's all game long.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
UConn - Jim L. Mora (3rd year at UConn; 9th overall as a CFB Head Coach)
- Career Record: 56-48
- Record at UConn: 10-18
-- Career accolades: Pac-12 South Division Title (2012)
Florida Atlantic - Tom Herman (2nd year at FAU; 8th overall as a CFB Head Coach)
- Career Record: 59-32
- Record at FAU: 5-10
- Career accolades: College Football National Champ (2014 - Asst.), 2014 Broyles Award, 2015 AAC Champion, 2015 AAC West Division Champ, 2015 FWAA First-Year Coach of the Year, 2015 AAC Coach of the Year
SERIES HISTORY...
The two programs have only met each other once before on the gridiron back in 2002 and the Huskies went on to win that game at home by a score of 61-14.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board