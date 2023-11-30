UConn Football tight end Justin Joly took to social media today to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal with the intent to finish his collegiate playing days elsewhere.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound tight end hails from Brewster, New York where he attended Iona Prep before signing with the Huskies as a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

In his two years with the Huskies program, Joly appeared in 24 games (10 starts) for the team where he hauled in 74 receptions for 828 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Most of that yardage came from this past season where he set a UConn single season record for receptions by a tight end with 56 total receptions for 578 yards.

On top of that, Joly also earned several honors over his two years with the program such as being named to 2023 All-New England Football team and also was named a 2022 PFF True Freshman All-American team in the season prior.

Joly will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.