Brown comes to Storrs following four seasons in charge of the Mississippi State Bulldogs Strength & Conditioning program, prior to that he also spent time as the lead strength and conditioning coach at both Elon and Washington State as well.

Tyson Brown has been hired to be the new leader of UConn Football’s strength and conditioning program per a press release from the program on Saturday afternoon.

For those that don’t know much about Brown, here’s his full biography from Mississippi State.

“Tyson Brown, who spent six seasons at Washington State, including his final two as head strength and conditioning coach, leads the Bulldogs’ football strength and conditioning program.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Sioux Falls and a master’s from California University of Pennsylvania. He was the lead assistant under Jason Loscalzo at WSU before briefly accepting the head strength and conditioning coach job at Elon University. When Loscalzo left for the NFL, Leach brought Brown back to Pullman to lead the Cougars’ strength and conditioning program efforts.

Prior to his stint with the Cougars, Brown spent one year as associate director of strength and conditioning at South Florida, where he was the lead assistant strength and conditioning coach for football and director of strength and conditioning for volleyball.

Brown spent two years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Washington before his time at WSU.

In 2008, he was an intern strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Sioux Falls. A native of Bothell, Washington, Brown worked as a graduate assistant athletic performance coach at Baylor in 2009 and then as a strength coach intern for the NFL’s Houston Texans during the 2010 season.

Brown was a two-year football letterman in college, helping Sioux Falls to NAIA national championships in 2006 and 2008 and a runner-up finish in 2007.

Brown is certified by CSCS and USAW. He and his wife, Kinzie, have a son, Brody, and two daughters, Bella and Briar."