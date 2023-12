UConn Football received some more good news today as they landed a commitment from Sacramento State transfer punter Connor Stutz .

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Washington native appeared in all 13 games for the Hornets over the past two seasons, serving as both their punter and holder on field goals including in the FCS playoffs.

He has a career average of 45.8 yards per punt this past season with his longest going for 53 yards. On top of that, Stutz also forced six fair catches and put four punts inside the opponents 20-yard line.

Stutz is now the second transfer portal addition for the Huskies this offseason, joining the likes of former Kansas State cornerback Jordan Wright.