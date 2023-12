Akles is listed at 6-foot-1, 190-pounds hails from Portland, Oregon, but spent one year at the JUCO level before making the trip over to New Mexico State this past season.

UConn Football has dipped into the Transfer Portal once again on Saturday afternoon as they have added a commitment from New Mexico State cornerback Reggie Akles who decided to announce his decision on his birthday.

In his lone year with the Aggies, Akles appeared in all 14 games with the program and was a starter for each of the final five games of the season. In those 14 games, Akles finished with 25 total tackles (19 solo) and six passes defended.

Akles also boasts a PFF defense grade of 62.5 in 2023, which would've ranked him the sixth best among the Huskies cornerback this past season. He also has a coverage grade of 66.4, which would've slotted him fifth best among UConn cornerbacks in 2023.

Akles has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.