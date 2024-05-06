The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Nashville, Tennessee native played his high school ball for Ensworth High School where he was a four-star prospect and was ranked among the top 40 wideouts in the class of 2023 before choosing to commit and sign with Kentucky.

UConn Football made another splash last night as they added University of Kentucky transfer wide receiver Shamar Porter following a visit to campus recently.

This past season as a true freshman, Porter didn't appear in any games for the Wildcats as he hurt his ankle last season and ended up redshirting the year.

Now four-star freshmen don't always leave their schools so quickly, but former Wildcats wide receivers coach Scott Woodward was Porter's main recruiter at Kentucky and he was recently let go in late November following the season and Porter made the decision to leave shortly after.

With Porter now set to transfer to UConn, he becomes the fourth wide receiver to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason as the team also added Skyler Bell (Wisconsin), Jasiah Gathings (Akron), and TJ Sheffield (Purdue).

Porter will have all four years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.

