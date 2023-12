The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman has two years of eligibility remaining and adds some solid size to the Huskies d-line room.

UConn Football keeps on rolling as they landed a commitment from former UCF defensive lineman Kervins Choute .

This past season at UCF, Choute appeared in six games finishing with seven tackles and half a sack. These were his highest totals in both tackles and games played during his time at UCF.

Chaute will have two seasons remaining to play in Storrs and adds some experience to a rather young defensive line unit. He is the second addition to the defensive line along with JUCO transfer Dakote Doyle-Robinson who announced he was joining the Huskies last week.

UConn had one of the worst pass rush defenses in the FBS last season so adding someone like Chaute can help turn that around.