UConn Football has added another three-star recruit recently as 2024 three-star athlete Dominic Toy made the move to commit to the Huskies.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete hails from Pennsylvania and plays for Chester High School. Now despite being listed as an athlete, Toy projects best as a tight end at the next level, but could also play defensive end as well.

In the end, Toy chose the Huskies over offers from programs such as Boston College, East Carolina, Monmouth, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.

With Toy now on board, UConn Football now boasts the No. 84 recruiting class in the country according to the Rivals Team Rankings.