In a season that had seemed lost, Jim Mora implored fans to stick with the team because he felt the team was close to a win. He was proved right, as the Huskies went on the road to Houston and defeated the Rice Owls 38-31. In the first meeting between the two schools, UConn was outgained 474-319, but the Huskies were able to force four turnovers, scoring off three.

It didn’t look good for UConn early on. After forcing a three and out on their opening drive, UConn’s offense would start in plus territory but a missed Joe McFadden 48 yard FG yielded no points. Rice would then easily march downfield, a six play 75 yard drive that ended with a Juma Otoviano 24 yard TD run. UConn would go three and out again, and like the previous three and out, Rice would score expeditiously, another Otoviano TD. UConn would get the ball to midfield, but were ultimately forced to punt.

Starting from their own 12, JT Daniels would step back to pass but the ball was stripped by Pryce Yates and the fumble was recovered by Jelani Stafford. UConn was in business at the Rice 2, so naturally it was time to go to the new 300 lb FB, Stafford, who punched it in. Another blocked XP kept the score at 14-6. On the ensuing drive that started at the UConn 49 after a big kick return, a lateral pass from Daniels fell to the turf, and Jackson Mitchell scooped it up and returned for the score. Suddenly, UConn was only down one, at 14-13. The Huskies defense forced a three and out, and now it was time for the offense to show up. On play action, Ta’Quan Roberson found Cam Ross in the end zone in double coverage, placing the ball where only Ross could get it, a 41 yard TD pass to give UConn their first lead going into the half.

UConn received the kick to start the second half, but UConn would go three and out. Or so it would seem. On the punt, Rice ran into punter George Caratan, but also muffed the return, and true freshman Chris Hudson recovered in Rice territory. With a second chance, UConn would find the end zone again with Stafford, getting to the goal line after a couple of double digit Victor Rosa carries and a pass to Geordon Porter to get to the goal line. After converting the two point conversion, a short pass to Justin Joly who shed a tackle to walk into the end zone, UConn found themselves up 28-14.

Rice would respond, with a methodical, 14 play, 80 yard touchdown drive. On 3rd and 10 near midfield, Daniels would find Rawson MacNeill who shed a tackler, and went 38 yards deep into UConn territory before being brought down by Lee Mollette. A nice throw on the run to the corner of the end zone to find Luke McCaffery, got the Owls within a touchdown. After a 20 yard Rosa run, and 25 yard completion to Kevens Clercius, UConn would settle for a field goal, up 31-21. Rice would move into UConn territory, but the UConn defense would hold, forcing a field goal attempt from 48. A delay of game penalty altered those plans, and Rice would then try to convert the 4th and 16, and failed, nearly getting picked off by Isiah Davis.

UConn would go three and out, but had 4th and 1 front their own 45, a scenario seemingly ripe for a Stafford run, but UConn opted to punt. Rice would respond with an 80 yard touchdown drive in only five plays, to cut the lead to three, 31-28. UConn started to run down the clock, but a short pass to Joly and a broken tackle turned a five yard gain to a 59 yard touchdown, putting UConn up 38-28. Chris Shearin would intercept Daniels on the next drive, but found themselves in 4th and 1 again, and chose to punt. UConn’s defense would hold to a field goal, then recover the onside kick, and Roberson was able to line up in the victory formation for the first time this year.

UConn will have the next week to rest up before returning to PAWSARF for USF 10/21 at 3:30 (CBSSN). Rice will make a return trip to East Hartford 10/7/2028.

What Went Well:

-Four turnovers forced was the key, and exactly what this team needed. Roberson played largely mistake-free and had no turnovers. -The play action long ball. Last week connecting with Porter, this week with Ross. -Mumu Bin-Wahad had to step up without Malik Dixon-Williams and Armauni Archie, and he certainly did. Lee Mollette also stepped up and had his best game as a Husky with 8 tackles and a PBU.

What Went Wrong:

-The first quarter. Between the missed FG and the two easy Rice TDs, this game could've gotten out of hand quickly. -Rushing ypc at 3.5. Need more there. -Special teams miscues, including long kick returns and a blocked XP need to be cleaned up.

UConn Top Performers:

QB Ta'Quan Roberson: 15-19-215-2-0 RB Victor Rosa: 18-91-2 DB Lee Mollette: 8 tackles, 1 PBU

Rice Top Performers

QB JT Daniels: 33-49-362-2-1 WR Luke McCaffery: 7-100-2 WR Dean Connors: 7-88-0