Next up in our UConn Football season preview series, the UConn Report takes a look at the Huskies week three matchup against Florida International.

FIU Facts:

Location: Miami, FL Stadium: Riccardo Silva Stadium Capacity: 20,000 Enrollment: 48,439 Last Bowl: 2019 Camellia Bowl (34-26 L to Arkansas State) All-Time Bowl Record: 2-3 All-Time Record vs UConn: 0-1

Last Meeting:

These teams met last year in Miami, each coming off their first FBS win of the season (UConn over Fresno State, FIU over New Mexico State). FIU outgained the Huskies 409-402, but only mustered 12 points and trailed 20-0 at the half. Zion Turner was 14-19 for just 102 yards but caught a receiving touchdown from Cale Millen. Devontae Houston rushed for 135 yards on just 12 carries. Victor Rosa had two TDs to go with 92 rushing yards.

Grayson James led the Panthers with 256 passing yards but no TDs and two interceptions. RB Lexington Joseph had the only TD of the day for FIU, on an efficient 103 yards on just seven carries. The Golden Panthers fumbled in UConn territory on their opening drive, and didn’t find the end zone until the 11:45 mark of the 3rd quarter. UConn would respond with a TD of their own, the Millen to Turner connection, to put UConn up 27-7 and the game out of reach.

Meet the Panthers:

The Panthers went a surprising 4-4 before dropping their final four contests. After an 0-5 record in 2020 and 1-11 in 2021, expectations were low for new HC Mike MacIntyre, especially after being taken to OT in the opener against FCS Bryant. They return five starters on offense, including James and Joseph, along with seven returning starters on defense. Joseph, FIU’s only 100+ yard rusher in a game, tore his ACL in the spring and is likely out for the year. James was the second leading returning rusher with 223 yards. Kejon Owens is the leading returning non-QB rusher, with 83 yards on 26 carries in 2022.

James returns to lead the offense after throwing for 1,962 yards and an even 11:11 TD:INT ratio. James did not win the job out of camp but (stop if you’ve heard this story before) Gunnar Holmberg the Duke transfer was injured in the first game. James would start the next ten before being injured before the finale against MTSU. Haden Carlson, James’ backup threw for 414 yards and 4 TDs against MTSU, but also threw four picks. They’ve added depth through the portal in JUCO transfer in Chayden Perry, as well as adding Keyone Jenkins, a one-time Auburn commit.

Talented WR Tyrese Chambers parlayed a successful season (51 receptions, 544 yards and 4 TDs) to a transfer to Maryland. Second leading receiver TE Rivaldo Fairweather had 28 catches for 426 yards and three TDs, but he also entered the portal (Auburn). That leaves Kris Mitchell, who caught 23 passes for 348 yards and 4 TDs. Iowa transfer TE Josiah Miamen will take over for Fairweather and is expected to have a breakout season.

The offensive line suffered several losses this past offseason, including their OL coach Greg Austin, who took a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. C Julius Pierce, T Shamar Hobdy-Lee, and T Lyndell Houston all depart. John Bock will take over at C, and they return G Jacob Peace. Last year’s unit rushed for 105 ypg, but allowed 18 sacks.

Last year’s defense improved slightly from 2021, going from allowing 39.7 ppg to 37.3. They allowed a passing completion rate of 65.8%, and 4.7 ypc. The DL loses two-time All-CUSA Davon Strickland, and Shaun Peterson, who had six sacks last season to lead the team. They add Bryant transfer Jack Daly, a two-time 1st team All-NEC performer.

Leading tackler Gaethan Bernadel departs after totaling 103 tackles. Second leading tackler, ETSU transfer Donovan Manuel returns (97 tackles, 8.5 TFL). The unit will be bolstered by 1st Team Big Sky performer Elijah Anderson-Taylor (111 tackles), and Miami (FL) transfer Avery Huff, a highly touted recruit.

Prediction:

UConn has had very few FBS games they should definitely win these past few seasons. Last year, FIU was one of those games, and they came through, even on the road. UConn should take care of business in this one. UConn 31-13

T’N’T’s Take: