UConn Football defensive lineman Carter Hooper took to social media today to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal following four seasons with the Huskies program.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound defensive lineman hails from Toronto, Ontario but played his high school ball down in Florida for IMG Academy, where they finished No. 8 overall in the country.

During his time in Storrs, Hooper appeared in 25 games and racking up 27 total tackles (8 solo), two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Hooper will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.