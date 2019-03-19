WATCH video from other players and head coach Geno Auriemma here!

STORRS — UConn women’s basketball isn’t happy about being a No. 2 seed. And they aren’t afraid to let anyone know it.

“Obviously we don’t agree with that decision, I don’t know why it happened,” senior Napheesa Collier said. “It doesn’t change what our game plan is and we’re still going to prepare the same way we would’ve before.”

There’s merit to their anger, too.

The Huskies are 31-2, with both losses coming on the road to top-10 teams. And while Baylor was only No. 7 when UConn lost to them, they are now the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State had a 30-2 record, and one of those losses came at home to Missouri, a seven seed in this year’s field. UConn finished with a higher RPI and strength of schedule than the Bulldogs, but was somehow seeded lower.

It’s not as if the selection committee had inside info on Katie Lou Samuelson potentially missing time in the tournament, since the senior declared herself “ready to go” on Monday.

Instead, UConn believes they are held to a higher standard than everyone else because they have been so dominant for so long.

“I mean, we did lose two games,” head coach Geno Auriemma said sarcastically. “I’m surprised we’re a number two. I thought we’d be a four or five. We’re not in one of those conferences that perennially wins national championships so we can’t be expected to lose two games and not drop. I’m just happy they kept us at two, not four.”

When asked about the decision to place UConn on the two line, a member of the NCAA’s selection committee cited the “strength of conference.” Auriemma wasn’t buying that standard, however.

“Not if we went undefeated,” Auriemma sarcastically retorted when asked if the AAC’s weak women’s basketball slate had any effect. “So if we won the two games we lost we’d be a one seed? Then the strength of our conference wouldn’t mean s---. There goes that theory. We have to go undefeated every year is what they’re saying.”