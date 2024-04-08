Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

UConn Basketball set to face Purdue in 2024 NCAA Championship matchup

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

UConn Basketball is all set for their 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship matchup as they face off against the No. 1 seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

DISCUSS WITH FELLOW UCONN FANS ON OUR FREE FORUM HERE!

Advertisement

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: TBS

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Purdue Boilermakers

WHEN: Saturday at 9:20pm ET

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (63,400) -- Phoenix, Arizona

SPREAD: UConn -6.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM NET RANKING KENPOM ESPN BPI T-RANK

UConn

2

1

2

1

Purdue

3

2

3

3

RECORD / SERIES HISTORY....

2023-24 PURDUE RECORD: 34-4 (17-3) / Notable wins against Arizona (4), Tennessee x2 (7), Alabama (9), and Illinois x2 (13).

SERIES HISTORY: This game will mark the third meeting between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini, as UConn leads the series 2-0.


RECRUIT COMPARISON....

--------------------------------------------------------------


--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement