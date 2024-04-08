UConn Basketball set to face Purdue in 2024 NCAA Championship matchup
UConn Basketball is all set for their 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship matchup as they face off against the No. 1 seeded Purdue Boilermakers.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: TBS
WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Purdue Boilermakers
WHEN: Saturday at 9:20pm ET
WHERE: State Farm Stadium (63,400) -- Phoenix, Arizona
SPREAD: UConn -6.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|NET RANKING
|KENPOM
|ESPN BPI
|T-RANK
|
UConn
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Purdue
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
3
RECORD / SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 PURDUE RECORD: 34-4 (17-3) / Notable wins against Arizona (4), Tennessee x2 (7), Alabama (9), and Illinois x2 (13).
SERIES HISTORY: This game will mark the third meeting between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini, as UConn leads the series 2-0.
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
