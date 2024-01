Just a little under 10 days after committing to UConn Football, UCLA running back / wide receiver Keegan Jones has decommitted from the Huskies and will leave the portal with in the intention to return to the Bruins for his final season.

Since joining UCLA in 2019, Jones carried the ball 128 times for 611 yards and five touchdowns, along with hauling in 34 receptions for 373 yards and three more scores. Out of those five seasons with the Bruins, Jones best year came in 2022 where had 557 total yards of offense and five total touchdowns.

The now former Huskies commit will re-join his Bruins program, thus leaving the Huskies with just two transfer portal wide receiver additions this offseason in Skyler Bell (Wisconsin) and Jasaiah Hastings (Akron).