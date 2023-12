Hopper is a 6-foot-1, 176-pound cornerback prospect that hails from Alpharetta, Georgia and chose the Huskies over several other offers from programs such as Appalachian State, Colorado, Ole Miss, Missouri, Purdue, and more.

The Georgia native is a great add for the Huskies as he brings immense talent and athleticism to the secondary. During his senior year at Alpharetta High School, he recorded 41 total tackles and two interceptions playing at one of the highest levels in Georgia. Along with his high level of play, Hopper was awarded with a selection to the 7-6A 1st Team All-Region for the state of Georgia.

Now Hopper won't be the first in his family to play college football, as it pretty much runs in his blood for the Hoppers. He has an older brother in Tyneil Hopper who plays tight end at Michigan State and two cousins in Ty’ron Hopper and Tyrone Hopper who both played at Missouri, the latter has moved into an assistant coaching role with the staff.