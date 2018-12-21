Texas DL Moore discusses decision to commit, sign with UConn
This week was the first time that recruits from the class of 2019 had the ability to sign their letters of intent. While most recruits chose to sign on Wednesday, some decided to wait. Recruits had...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news