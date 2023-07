T'N'T College Football Podcast Bobby Wilson is joined by Pete Calin, who is a UConn alumni and former Husky Football standout. We discuss Calin's playing days and professional life. Pete also does a great job laying out his research he has compiled when it comes to UConn's potential move to the Big 12. You're going to want to check this out!

Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.

The T'N'T College Football Podcast is the official podcast of The UConn Report aka the UConn.Rivals.com, the dedicated website on the Rivals Network.

The pod presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by host Bobby Wilson as he discusses all things UConn Football on the field, the recruiting trail and everything in between.