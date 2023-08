Justin and Bobby have a weekly show where we discuss UConn Football and in this week's episode the duo discuss conference realignment and new additions to the roster plus some recruiting scoop.

T'N'T College Football Podcast host Bobby Wilson is joined once again by Justin Bressette.

Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.

The T'N'T College Football Podcast is the official podcast of The UConn Report aka the UConn.Rivals.com, the dedicated website on the Rivals Network.

The pod presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by host Bobby Wilson as he discusses all things UConn Football on the field, the recruiting trail and everything in between.