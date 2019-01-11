UConn has been missing a certain electricity from its lineup.

Amida Brimah used to roam the paint for the Huskies, sending opponents’ shots in all directions, and each time it happened, his UConn teammates and the crowd were charged up.

Redshirt freshman Sidney Wilson might not be the next Brimah, but the 6-foot-7 forward has found a way to fire up teammates and the crowd with his work around the rim.

In a 76-61 victory over SMU, which ended the Huskies' (10-6, 1-2 AAC) three-game losing skid, Wilson turned in his best all-around game with four points, six rebounds and three blocks.

One play stood out – Wilson’s put-back basket on a Tarin Smith missed foul shot that would turn into a three-point play and give UConn a 61-52 lead with 8:46 to play.

“He’s just buying in more and he’s just constantly doing the right thing,” senior guard Jalen Adams said. “And offensively, it’s just a matter of time."

With the high-scoring backcourt of Adams (16.9 ppg), Alterique Gilbert (13.2 ppg) and Christian Vital (12.7 ppg), the Huskies can wait for Wilson’s offensive game to develop.

“He’s still developing the skill set, the perimeter shooting,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “He’s not a slasher, not really a perimeter shooter – he’s an athlete, but he’s an athlete with tremendous upside.

“You can see the way he impacted the game with just one field goal,” Hurley said. “He altered shots, he was on both backboards. His active level showed he can still have an impact while he’s still developing his skill set on the offensive end.”

Where Wilson needs help right now is where Wilson has excelled, but he's using his athleticism to defend, rebound and block shots.

“Every night is not going to be your night, so I just try to use defense just to start me up,” Wilson said. “Offense, it will come, I’m not really worried about it yet."

The Huskies have had to rely on a little help from everyone in their frontcourt this season without a proven paint presence. Sophomore Josh Carlton leads the way with 25 blocks, while fellow sophomore Tyler Polley is second with 15, both in 16 games.

Wilson (3.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg), who was suspended to start the season, already has 11 blocks in 10 games, which ties him for third with fifth-year forward Kassoum Yakwe. However, Yakwe is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, so Wilson’s emergence has been huge.

“We know we have that faith to just pressure up into the guards and if they beat us, especially when (Sidney’s) in the game, we know those guys are shot blockers,” Adams said. “Him, Isaiah (Whaley), and Josh most definitely, are always in there protecting the rim.

“But when these guys come in and block those shots you don’t think will get blocked, even one that was called goaltending (on Wilson), those just change the environment and just build up energy.”

For Wilson, a former star at Brewster Academy, stuffing opponents around the rim is something he’s been doing for years.

“It’s something that comes natural,” he said. “I’m always just trying to make energy plays when I come in the game.”

With rival Cincinnati up next, the Huskies can use all the energy they can muster. The Bearcats (13-3, 2-1) host the first meeting between the schools this season Saturday night (8 p.m. ESPN2).

After sitting out last season following a short stint at St. John’s over the summer, Wilson will continue to be a work in progress for the Huskies this season.

“Very much so I’ve becoming more comfortable,” Wilson said. “Just being out there with those guys, they have done a good job just bringing me along with me missing the first couple of games.

“They have done a great job and coach has done a great job just bringing me along as well,” Wilson added. “I just feel like I’m get acclimated and finding my groove now.”



