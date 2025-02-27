No. 5 UConn Women’s Hoops downs No. 22 Creighton with pesky defense

In five conference contests in Omaha, the No. 5 UConn women’s basketball team beat the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays by 26.4 points per game. Entering Thursday evening, however, the Huskies’ average margin of victory at home over the Bluejays was nearly half as large at 13.25. But in the 10th Big East battle between both schools, UConn clobbered Creighton 72-53 while securing their 12th straight conference regular season championship. If home-court advantage has not played a significant role in the past, what made the Huskies’ 19-point victory appear more comfortable?

Part of it involved Connecticut’s stout defense. The Huskies held the Bluejays to a 20-58 mark from the floor and forced 19 turnovers, 14 of which came in the first half. Those first-half giveaways, in particular, helped UConn contain Creighton’s offense to a point where they could create a respectable double-digit advantage. Redshirt senior Paige Bueckers discussed the importance of communication and the press when discussing how the team’s defense has improved. For head coach Geno Auriemma, that consistent pressure on the Bluejays’ offense came with one goal in mind. “Our whole objective was just to disrupt their rhythm,” Auriemma explained afterward. “I thought it was the turning point in the game.”

Sarah Strong had 26 points and 12 rebounds in her first duel with the Creighton Bluejays. Although she did not secure a double-double, Strong still had 22 points and nine rebounds. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Nine-time Big East Freshman of the Week Sarah Strong, who dropped 26 points in last month’s meeting, struck again. Creighton’s frontcourt could not contain the three-time Big East Player of the Week, who nearly had a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds. Whether it involved a drive to the lane or a fierce block, Strong regularly built on the first offensive punch she delivered. The two-time Big East Player of the Year took as many shots as the first-year forward did at 13 while flirting with a triple-double. Bueckers was not as efficient from the floor—she only made six of those attempts and went 0-1 from downtown. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-0 guard still scored 15 points, snagged seven rebounds and dished out seven assists. Thursday marked the seventh time in the last eight games that Bueckers picked up at least five dimes. It has come about because of a strategic shift. “We made a concerted effort to get the ball in her hands more often,” the 40th-year head coach said regarding the increase in the five-time Big East Player of the Week’s assists. “Paige is playing the way that she wants to play, and it is better for us to play that way.”

“Paige is playing the way that she wants to play, and it is better for us to play that way.” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on the increase in Paige Bueckers' assists

Paige Bueckers missed each of her first four shot attempts. Despite this struggle, Bueckers still found herself on triple-double watch with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Kaitlyn Chen did not make a three-pointer in downtown Omaha last month. The Princeton transfer matched a season high with three, which accounted for nine of her 11 points in the return game. Fellow guard Azzi Fudd broke her two-game dry spell without a three-pointer late in the second quarter. That corner trey accounted for one-third of Fudd’s nine points, which complemented her three rebounds and one block. Sophomores KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade had three rebounds and three steals apiece while combining for 11 points off the bench. Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen both flirted with double-doubles. Each guard grabbed seven rebounds, picked up one assist and had 20% of the Bluejays’ made field goals. Maly was Creighton’s only player with multiple triples, which helped her score 11 points. Mogensen played 33 minutes and had nine points. Leading scorer Lauren Jensen dealt with significant foul trouble, but still had seven points.

Graduate guard Kaitlyn Chen crossed double figures and made at least four shots for the fourth consecutive game Thursday evening. In her second game against Creighton, Chen shot 4-8 with three triples for 11 points to go with her three assists. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)