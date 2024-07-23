No. 32 Overall Recruit Hudson Greer sets multiple Official Visits
One of the blossoming prospects in the class of 2025, Hudson Greer has been hearing from a host of schools as of late and has scheduled several official visits from the likes of Alabama (9/6), Arizona (10/04), UConn (10/11) and Creighton (12/08).
The 6-foot-7 wing currently ranks as the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and currently plans to take his recruitment into the upcoming winter as of now.
