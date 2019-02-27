Other than the name on the front of the jerseys, there aren’t many similarities between the 1999 national champion UConn men’s basketball team and the 2019 group that sits a game below .500 with four remaining in the regular season.

“It’s a weird thing because we’re not in a great conference,” Jake Voskuhl, the beloved starting center and screen-setting extraordinaire from the 1999 team, said. “College football ruined the Big East. That is what it is. But everyone thought we would just dominate the conference and that hasn’t been the case.”

Like the others, he spoke glowingly about his teammates and was eager to rehash his college memories. But he also shared his frustration with UConn’s current status in the purgatory of the American Athletic Conference.

The ’99 team was honored at halftime of the ’19 team’s 64-60 loss on Sunday to Cincinnati, letting fans relive March 29, 1999: perhaps the greatest night in the history of Connecticut sports.

Richard Hamilton walked onto the court holding the championship trophy. Khalid El-Amin participated in a t-shirt giveaway during a timeout (he did not jump on the scorer’s table). Jim Calhoun briefly spoke to the crowd. And One Shining Moment — the Teddy Pendergrass version that CBS used back then — played on the jumbotron.

Then the current team came back onto the court, promptly fell behind by double digits, and staged a valiant comeback only to fall short, which has been its MO this season.

But during the halftime ceremony, Calhoun made one point to the 11,904 fans in attendance:

“We are Huskies forever.”

That was the prevailing sentiment — through everything that’s changed, from coaches to conferences, the players still come back, and they still care. If nothing else, that’s what the core of the title team wanted fans to know.