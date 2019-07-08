For four years, Kia Nurse was a major contributor at UConn, playing on a pair of national championship teams and averaging double figures through most of her career. But playing on teams with Breanna Stewart, Gabby Williams, and the embarrassment of riches that UConn trotted out from 2014 to 2018 meant Nurse was rarely at the top of opponents’ scouting reports.

Now, on a New York Liberty team that features Tina Charles, that’s mostly still the case. Yet Nurse has quietly become a force in the WNBA.

Ten games into her second season, Nurse has broken out in a major way. She’s started every game the Liberty have played, places second on the team in scoring with 16.1 per game, is shooting 88 percent from the line, and has brought her three-point percentage up from 29 to 37.

“Since my last couple years at UConn, I considered myself a shooter,’ she said. “Last year, the shots that I took that felt good just didn’t fall. I really do think for me it was just a matter of continuing to shoot the ball.”

The unfortunate part is that despite Nurse’s efforts, the Liberty are just 7-8 on the young season. But considering they won just seven games all of last year and started this one 0-4, there’s at least some reason to think the team is moving in the right direction.

To Nurse’s credit, she’s done her part, and that includes more than just scoring. She says she takes pride in setting screens and is often tasked with defending the bigger guards on the other team. Nurse is six feet tall, making her a valuable asset in a league where so many players flow seamlessly from the 2 to the 3.

Like so many UConn alumnae, Nurse has seen several of her former teammates join her in the WNBA. She entered the league last year alongside Williams and Azura Stevens, then Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier followed this year. Having gone through a season already and dealt with the highs and lows of being a WNBA rookie, Nurse is impressed with what she’s seen so far from Samuelson and Collier.

Mostly, that the two rookies are showcasing their versatility.

“I think [Collier] is continuing to show day in and day how versatile she is in her ability to play a different position,” Nurse said. “She’s able to knock down shots, she’s able to make plays, she is a big post technically, but she has the skillset of a guard and that’s something that we saw at Connecticut and is something we’re going to see even more of now.”

Over her first 10 career games with the Minnesota Lynx, Collier is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 35.5 percent from three. She made a statement from game one, when she scored 27 points on 8-10 shooting in her WNBA debut, and is currently ninth in All-Star voting.



