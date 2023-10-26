Last year, Alex Karaban led the national champion UConn Huskies in minutes played. That’s not an easy feat for any player–over 3,000 tried–yet alone a freshman who didn’t even draw a start on opening night. Months later, Karaban sat at the interview tables at the 2023 Big East Media day at Madison Square Garden. One may have expected the forward to get a good deal of recognition. After all, players with solid freshman years under Coach Dan Hurley have a history of breaking out in year two. Instead, Karaban was met with something else: disrespect. Not only was he tabbed a conference honorable mention, his Huskies were picked third in the preseason conference rankings. A player who has long thrived on proving others wrong, the fact that he’s using this as fuel to the fire shouldn’t be a surprise. “It motivates me a lot,” noted Karaban on the all-conference team snub. “To continue to have that chip on my shoulder, I’ve always felt like I’ve been underrated in a sense in every level I’ve played basketball at. It’s something I’m going to remember for the season–especially when Big East play starts–where I was listed, what people think of me and just to prove it out there on the court.”

The forward also believes UConn is in position to outperform the projections. “The league’s going to be a monster this year, so you can give credit to the league,” Karaban said. “We’ll use it as ammunition to have a chip on our shoulder this year. That’s something we want, to continue to prove people wrong. We can only go up from here.” A likely reason for the lower ranking is the attrition the team faces. Though they do bring back a lot, their three best players went to the NBA. The returners–especially Karaban–will need to fill in the holes in a big way to accomplish their goals. “Last year’s team was headlined by Andre [Jackson], Jordan [Hawkins] and Adama [Sanogo] and they really led the way for us,” Karaban said. “Myself, Donovan [Clingan] and Tristen [Newton] did a great job supporting them. Now that they’re gone, we’ll have to step up and fill their roles. People may not think we’re capable of doing it, but I believe all three of us are. [It’s] the work we put in, the belief the coaching staff has in us, the desire to have a successful season again.” To get to that spot, Karaban has picked up the slack on improving in a number of different ways. The first is taking strides in his personal development on both ends of the floor. “I think I can be better in every aspect of the game,” mentioned Karaban. “Coach [Hurley] has really pushed me on the defensive end. I think I’ve gotten better defensively. Just have to get tougher on the glass still. Offensively, just being able to put it on the deck more, attacking the close-out and posting up smaller guards when they switch my screens is something I’ve been working on a lot. Mainly trying to develop my offensive game, and more importantly, my defense.”

Karaban talks with press at 2023 Big East media day (Stratton Stave/UConnReport)