The Huskies continue their recruiting prowess landing yet another commitment. This one is from JUCO linebacker Reid Pulliam , who was at Trinity Valley Community College this past season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Pulliam had a strong season at Trinity Valley C.C. recording 57 tackles and a sack in 9 games this season. Before headed down to Texas, he was a standout high school player in Virginia and ultimately chose to attend Virginia Tech before transferring.

He becomes the fourth linebacker addition to the class joining Kaleb Stewart, Jon Morris, and Ethan Hogg. The Huskies seem to be loading up their linebacker room as it was a position of need following the departure of seniors.

The Trinity Valley product took an official visit to UConn at the end of the week last week and had a great time. He ended up committing shortly after and has made it official now.