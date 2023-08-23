“It was a hard fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room," Mora said via a press release. "Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

UConn Football head coach Jim Mora Jr. announced today that Joe Fagano will be the starting quarterback to start the 2023 season for the Huskies.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Fagano is 6-foot-3, 224-pound senior quarterback transferred into UConn this past offseason following four seasons at Maine where he played under current Huskies Offensive Coordinator and then Maine head coach Nick Charlton.

In those four seasons, Fagano played in 27 games throwing for a total of 5,655 yards and 46 total touchdowns. This past season in 2022 was Fagano's best to date as he went 208-of-364 (%) for 2,231 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also showed some mobility as well, rushing 93 times for 296 yards and three more scores.

Coming out of high school, Fagano was unranked only earning offers from Bucknell and Main before eventually choosing to the Black Bears. Just a few years later he will now enter the 2023 season as the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and has two years of eligibility remaining.

How will Fagano perform this season? Only time will tell, but reuniting his former head coach in Nick Charlton who runs the show on offense for the Huskies should help him quite a bit this year.