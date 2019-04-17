Husky Signee Aubrey Griffin on UConn and Netflix Favorites
While UConn looks to win its first title since 2016, the Huskies’ sole 2019 signee, 6-1 guard Aubrey Griffin, has been participating in her own form of March Madness.
On March 27, Griffin played in the 2019 McDonald’s All American Game, putting up five points, grabbing a rebound and notching an assist in 13 minutes.
Griffin arrived in Atlanta shortly after competing in the New York State Federation Tournament with Ossining High School, falling in the championship game on March 23.
Only a few weeks earlier, she led Ossining to the Class AA state championship with 31 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks in a blowout win over West Genesee. And earlier this month, she was also named Miss New York Basketball.
Griffin says her goal heading into each event and before each accomplishment is just to get better.
That desire led her to the Team USA U17 trials last summer. Griffin wasn’t one of the 35 players extended an invitation to tryout for Team USA, but she played her way into one of the spots in the final round, beating out other top players in the country.
Ultimately, she didn’t make the U-17 roster.
“It was still a great experience,” Griffin told Storrs Central following the game. “And I met a lot of great people.”
That standout performance brought more eyes to her game, which was needed after she missed her entire sophomore year — a key time period for her recruiting — due to injury.
Among those who noticed Griffin: Louisville and UConn.
Following those trials, she took visits to both schools, but in Storrs, she found the place she wanted to spend the next four years of her basketball career.
“I think when I went on the visit, I kind of decided right then and there,” Griffin said. “Like, it just felt like home.”
Storrs is only two hours away from home in Ossining, which Griffin viewed as a major advantage. She also said she wanted to put herself in a position to be surrounded by elite players.
That’s something she believes she can find with the team that’s won six of the last ten women’s basketball national championships.
“Going to UConn, you know there’s going to be great players there,” she said. “No matter who I pass the ball to they can all score. It’s a great environment and it’s close to home, so it’ll be good.”
Griffin called UConn her dream school, though basketball wasn’t her main focus until she was approaching high school.
Growing up in Chicago, she also played soccer. She grew up around basketball — her father Adrian played in the NBA for years and is now a top assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors — and says she was naturally drawn to the other sport.
“Eighth grade came and my mom was like, ‘you have to pick, soccer or basketball,” Griffin said. “She saw me play and was like, ‘no, you need to do basketball.”
Aubrey describes her game as versatile.
“I like to play fast, I like to drive to the basket, pull up, basically do anything,” she says with a laugh.
Griffin is quiet and soft-spoken until, she says, people get to know her well.
She has a love for dramedies and watches a lot of Netflix. She recently finished Good Girls and is excited about season two of “On My Block,” a show that follows four high school kids living in South Central Los Angeles.
Following the All American Game, the exciting spring for Griffin continues — next is high school graduation, before she heads to Storrs.
“I’m really excited just to go there and experience what most players don’t, really,” Griffin said. “And I’m excited to get to meet my new teammates.”
Her goals at UConn remain the same as they were heading into the McDonald’s game, the USA trials, and looking ahead to big things as a Husky.
“I want to be a better player overall,” Griffin said. “I just want to leave my own legacy.”