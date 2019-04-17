While UConn looks to win its first title since 2016, the Huskies’ sole 2019 signee, 6-1 guard Aubrey Griffin, has been participating in her own form of March Madness.

On March 27, Griffin played in the 2019 McDonald’s All American Game, putting up five points, grabbing a rebound and notching an assist in 13 minutes.

Griffin arrived in Atlanta shortly after competing in the New York State Federation Tournament with Ossining High School, falling in the championship game on March 23.

Only a few weeks earlier, she led Ossining to the Class AA state championship with 31 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks in a blowout win over West Genesee. And earlier this month, she was also named Miss New York Basketball.

Griffin says her goal heading into each event and before each accomplishment is just to get better.

That desire led her to the Team USA U17 trials last summer. Griffin wasn’t one of the 35 players extended an invitation to tryout for Team USA, but she played her way into one of the spots in the final round, beating out other top players in the country.

Ultimately, she didn’t make the U-17 roster.

“It was still a great experience,” Griffin told Storrs Central following the game. “And I met a lot of great people.”

That standout performance brought more eyes to her game, which was needed after she missed her entire sophomore year — a key time period for her recruiting — due to injury.

Among those who noticed Griffin: Louisville and UConn.

Following those trials, she took visits to both schools, but in Storrs, she found the place she wanted to spend the next four years of her basketball career.

“I think when I went on the visit, I kind of decided right then and there,” Griffin said. “Like, it just felt like home.”

Storrs is only two hours away from home in Ossining, which Griffin viewed as a major advantage. She also said she wanted to put herself in a position to be surrounded by elite players.

That’s something she believes she can find with the team that’s won six of the last ten women’s basketball national championships.

“Going to UConn, you know there’s going to be great players there,” she said. “No matter who I pass the ball to they can all score. It’s a great environment and it’s close to home, so it’ll be good.”