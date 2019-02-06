Women’s basketball superstar Maya Moore announced Tuesday that she would not be hitting the hardwood in 2019.

“I will not be playing professional basketball this year,” she wrote in a post on The Players’ Tribune titled “The Shift.”

“There are different ways to measure success,” she added.

At 29 years old, Moore said she is stepping away from basketball to spend more time with her family and her faith community. The former UConn star still has a strong relationship with the Minnesota Lynx, the team that picked her first overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft.

Since then, the Lynx have won four WNBA championships while Moore has collected an MVP award and seven All-WNBA First or Second-Team nods.

She also won two Wooden Awards and two national championships in Storrs playing for Geno Auriemma, who saw this shift coming for his former player.

“I had an inkling from some conversations this summer that this was a distinct possibility,” Auriemma said after the Huskies’ Wednesday night thrashing of East Carolina.



