UConn landed a key piece of its 2024 class on Friday, when four-star forward Isaiah Abraham announced his intention to sign with the Huskies. Abraham’s decision feels like it could be the start of a good few weeks on the recruiting trail for the reigning national champs, who obviously have a fistfull of momentum.

Below, Rivals examines what head coach Dan Hurley is getting in Abraham as well as what could be next for the program.





WHAT UCONN IS GETTING

One of the steadiest players in the country over the last year, Abraham made a statement as a junior at powerhouse Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia last season and rode that momentum into the grassroots season this spring. While he didn’t spend the AAU season taking over many games from a scoring perspective, truly bad outings have been few and far between for the 6-foot-7 forward in recent months, as his versatility has allowed him to shine in all sorts of different manners. The strong, physical combo-forward impacts games on the glass and is as good as prospects come when it comes to absorbing contact at the hoop. He isn’t going to give you much from a 3-point shooting perspective. Even still, he’ll put one up if left open on the arc and has a decent stroke that could allow him to become serviceable from outside down the road. His size and athleticism lend him switch-ability on the defensive end, where he plays as hard as any forward in the country. Abraham was part of a Team Takeover squad that won a Peach Jam title, and his ability to fill a different role every game was a big reason for the squad’s success.