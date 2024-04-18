Now it is possible that they may lose a second player too, as junior forward Alex Karaban has announced via social media that he has also entered the 2024 NBA Draft.

It’s been a busy offseason for UConn Basketball as they already added on transfer in former Michigan big man Tarris Reed Jr., while also losing a player in big man Donovan Clingan to the NBA Draft .

After redshirting the spring semester with the program back in 2022, Karaban went on to become a mainstay in the Huskies lineup over the next two years as he appeared in 78 games (77 starts), while helping the program to win back to back NCAA Tournament Titles.

The Massachusetts native was a key player in both runs, especially this past season as he averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game all while shooting 49.5% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Now, while Karaban has declared for the draft, he did leave the door open for a return as he stated the following in his announcement, “After many conversations, I am beyond excited to chase my NBA draft and enter the 2024 NBA Draft while while maintaining my eligibility.” This means he can return to college if he chooses to do so, as he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

It’s pretty unlikely that Karaban will be drafted in the first round of this upcoming draft, however this will give him a good chance to show off some of his skills in workouts for NBA teams and scouts and learn what he needs to work on to get to that next level.

Stay tuned for more on Karaban and UConn Basketball right here on The UConn Report!