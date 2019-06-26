Evelyn Adebayo had just finished gym class one day in Year Seven (the British equivalent of sixth grade) when her PE teacher asked her to stay behind. The teacher noticed Adebayo was taller than most of her classmates and wanted her to give try out for basketball. The London native decided to give it a shot and ended up making the team.

Despite never having played before, Adebayo picked up the sport quickly and showed an uncanny understanding of the game.

“I think from the beginning when I started playing, all my coaches started seeing my potential,” Adebayo told reporters, standing in front of the snack shack at the Hartford Golf Club. “I could grasp onto stuff easily -- a natural talent, a grasp for the game. That’s probably because I watched the game a lot so I already understood it and how certain stuff works and what to do at certain times.”

It didn’t take long for her to flourish as she moved from playing for her school to playing for club teams. Eventually, she ended up at Barking Abbey Basketball Academy, a secondary school for players who hoped to reach the next level -- whether that be at an American college or professionally in Europe. As she progressed, Adebayo worked her way onto the English U16 National Team as well.

In England, soccer reigns supreme in the sporting world. For those into basketball like Adebayo and her teammates at Barking Abbey, it wasn’t always easy to watch their sport.

“You won’t find much of it outside,” she said. “If you want to watch it on TV, it’s not like how it is here, it’s not a whole bunch of channels. It’s something you’re going to have to watch online, search it up, watch a lot of YouTube videos.”

Since nearly everyone at the academy hoped to play in the US, college basketball was popular. Different people had their own favorite teams and players to follow and keep tabs on. But there was always one school on everyone’s radar.

“UConn was definitely a big thing,” Adebayo said. “Everyone wanted to go to or dreamt of going to it.”



