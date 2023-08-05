UConn football returned to the practice field Saturday morning in preparation of 2023 season. Weather was perfect, sunny and about 70, with a little morning crispness that reminded you that football is just around the corner. Read on for a recap of the day, plus hear from DL coach Kenny McClendon, safety Malik Dixon-Williams, and DL Eric Watts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXR0bGUgUUIgYWN0aW9uIHRvIGdldCBzdGFydGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CU1JQR1JHS0s1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlNS UEdSR0tLNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmFoYW0gQ2hhbWJlcmxhaW4gKEBQ YXdzYXJmYmxvZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYXdz YXJmYmxvZy9zdGF0dXMvMTY4NzgwNzgxNDIwNTM3NDQ2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

For starters, there was some addition to the roster, and one subtraction. DL Jaavon Brown, a transfer from Eastern Michigan and Independence CC by way of New Haven, CT, and Louisiana Tech transfer LB Kalen Villanueva were added to the roster. QB Brayden Zermeno, who transferred in from Arizona last season after the season started, left the team. His absence caused Cale Millen, a QB last season, but was making the switch to DB, to move back to QB.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgV1IgSmFtZXMgQnVybnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L29TYlNrZlBlMW0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vU2JTa2ZQZTFtPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyYWhhbSBDaGFtYmVybGFpbiAoQFBhd3NhcmZibG9nKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bhd3NhcmZibG9nL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjg3ODA5NTg1NTUyMjExOTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A good portion of the day was spent scrimmaging. Ta'Quan Roberson and Zion Turner got the most run at QB, followed by Joe Fagnano and Millen. Roberson looked sharp, connecting with Jacob Flynn on a long TD pass, and also taking it in himself on a read option. Doesn't appear to be any lingering affects from his knee injury last season. Turner looked sharp as well, although he had an interception by Tui Brown, who made a tremendous diving effort. The pick was more a defensive play, rather than an offensive mistake. I thought that Roberson looked more accurate than year around this time, and also had more zip on the ball.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Earlier this week, Coach Mora mentioned RB Victor Rosa was third on the depth chart, and that was the case today. Brian Brewton and Devontae Houston were working most at the position, with Brewton displaying his speed in getting to the outside on a TD run. He was tough to bring down also, breaking several tackles on the day. Rosa was getting some work in a receiving role out of the backfield. Cam Edwards was getting a lot of reps toward the end of practice, taking in a TD run of his own.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZW4gTXVyYXdza2k6IGNvbmZpcm1lZCBiaWcgZHVkZSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd1ZHTXRod2pFMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dW R010aHdqRTM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JhaGFtIENoYW1iZXJsYWluIChA UGF3c2FyZmJsb2cpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGF3 c2FyZmJsb2cvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODc4MjQ4MjczNjM1MjQ2MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The WR position was a big question coming into the season. New Mexico transfer Geordon Porter, and Delaware transfer Brett Buckman were getting a lot of looks, as well as Austin Peay transfer James Burns. Burns, a speedster in the mold of departing WR Aaron Turner displayed his blazing speed. Safety Malik Dixon-Williams praised Burns' speed and said he was one of the toughest receivers to defend. TE Louis Hansen continued to get carries at the goal line, taking one in from the one on a big push from Christian Haynes. Kylish Hicks was active as well toward the end of practice, catching a TD pass to end the day. Justin Joly, Jackson Harper, and Zack Drawdy were doing drills off to the side today.

The OL lineup is pretty solidified, with Haynes remaining at G, while Chris Fortin was at C. Last year's starters, Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Valentin Senn, and Chase Lundt rounded out those working most with the first team.

With the offense looking good today, it was easy to overlook the defense, but they made plays as well. Freshman Chase Fountain was able to step in front and intercept a Millen pass, and Dixon-Williams had a big TFL. Watts said of the improved offense "iron sharpens iron." West Virginia transfer Mumu Bin-Wahad continued his hard hitting form from the spring, along with Malcolm Bell at the other CB slot. Tui Brown, who had the diving interception, looks to be working his way into a starting role at LB. Stan Cross had a big hit on Brewton, meeting him head on dashing up the middle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhvc2UgaW50ZXJlc3RlZCBpbiB0aGUgZmFzaGlvbiBvZiB0 aGUgZGF5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoREhp bGxpYXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERIaWxsaWFyZDwv YT4gdGhlIG1vc3Qgc3dhZ2dlZCBvdXQgaW4gdGhlIGFsbCBibGFjayBOaWtl LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSmltTW9yYUZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEppbU1vcmFGQjwvYT4gd2l0 aCB0aGUgaW50ZXJsb2NraW5nIFVDIGhhdDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdyYWhhbSBD aGFtYmVybGFpbiAoQFBhd3NhcmZibG9nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bhd3NhcmZibG9nL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg3ODM4MzkxODgxMDQ4 MDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I was impressed with Coffeyville CC transfer LB Amir Renwick. He brought a lot of energy, and made some big hits, in scrimmages and during punt return drills. He's someone I can see working his way up into playing time. One thing that is clear about this year's defense, it has depth, especially at DL.

Coach Kenny McClendon

"The beauty of last year is a lot of guys in that room took snaps. Obviously the one everyone talks about is Eric (Watts), but it's not just Eric, it's Dal (Dal'Mont Gourdine), it's Jelani (Stafford), it's even RJ (Wilkins), Sokoya (McDuffie), Pryce (Yates), Carter (Hooper), Colin (McCarthy). Eric does an unbelievable job. From last year to now, he's taken a lot of big steps in what he needs to work on."

On Eric Watts: "Him and Dal have been here for the long hual, so they've seen it. And now they've got a taste of some success. He's an unbelieveable worker" (Note: as McClendon was speaking, Watts was doing some extra running).

On the conference realignment/opinions on social media about the program: "All of us are on Twitter every single day, so to say you didn't see it, that'd be a lie. But we understand that has nothing to do with us...If they say we're in a conference, great, if we're still where we are, we'll be where we are, but the focus is being successful on the field."

On why he came to UConn: "A lot of our transfers, a lot of people who come here, incoming guys, they're coming to where everyone says it's hard. They're coming to where says you can't do this, you can't do that. I think we're all here and ready to attack that and prove to ourselves we can do whatever we wanna do."

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Eric Watts

"It felt good to put the pads to somebody. I didn't get too active with the tackles, but I was able to go out there and put hands on a couple people. It was nice to be able to actually play football again."

On personal goals: "My stats last year, I wanna double them. I had seven sacks and ten TFLs, I wanna set for 20 TFLs, fourteen sacks."

On the improvement of the defense: "We came a long way. I believe guys are actually honing in on their talents and locking in. The leaders like Jackson Mitchell, he knows what to do, and he's bringing along the guys behind him. I'm trying to bring guys along with me."

On why he's stayed at UConn: "We're on the rise, man. I'm a loyal guy, once I go somewhere, I'm there. I'm not somebody that jumps around because something is a little tough. Life is hard, You gotta get through it...I wanna grind through the struggle."

Malik Dixon-Williams

"We wanna move faster as a defense, we wanna be explosive. When we watch film, we wanna look crazy, like running around everywhere."

On how he has improved since last year: "Mentally, I feel like I just know more, scheme, defense, situational football, knowing what the offense is going to do, that type of stuff is what's going to do increase my game."

On who is challenging to defend: "Speed-wise, it'll be James (Burns). He's a speed guy, I had him in one-on-ones, he kinda blew right past me, he told me 'hey, get hands on next time,' and I was like appreiate you. Stuff like that, that's what's gonna make us better. He taught me how to guard him." "Guys like Brett (Buckman), from Delaware. He's stocky, he got a little muscle on him, he can really muscle you. I noticed him going at it with the corners."