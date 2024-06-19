2025 New York TE Xavier Watson commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has their third commit of the week, as Class of 2025 tight end Xavier Watson has committed to the program following an Official Visit to Storrs back on May 31st.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete hails from Waverly High School over in Western New York, and becomes the first commit for the Huskies from New York since the 2023 recruiting cycle.
This past season as a junior, Watson played mostly wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team. On offense, he hauled in 62 receptions for 917 yards and 17 total touchdowns, while on defense he totaled 38 total tackles (20 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble. He also played basketball for his high school, where he averaged 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
In the end, Watson chose the Huskies over 10 other offers from schools like Air Force, Army, Maine, Navy, Temple and several others.