2024 Florida LB Kaleb Stewart commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has picked up their first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle as linebacker Kaleb Stewart out of Florida went public today about his commitment.
Stewart is listed at 6-foot, 205-pounds and plays his high school ball for Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Florida and chose the Huskies over offers from programs such as Bowling Green, FIU, Indiana, Liberty and UMass.
‘Coach (Siriki) Diabate and I have an amazing relationship,” Stewart told The UConn Report. “I feel like I’ll be a great fit for the defense. I love how coach (Jim) Mora turn around the program. He is a great coach with a lot of experience especially from the league, I feel like the program is in good hands."
The thing that sealed the deal for Stewart was an uoffical visit to campus this past weekend where he got to see the team practice and meet the staff in person.
“This weekend's visit was amazing,” said Stewart. “I love the culture that coach (Jim) Mora is installing and I will most definitely be back for my official visit soon."
This past season as a junior, Stewart recorded 79 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss according to MaxPreps.
Now that he is committed, all eyes are on his senior season.
