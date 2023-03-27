UConn Football has picked up their first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle as linebacker Kaleb Stewart out of Florida went public today about his commitment.

Stewart is listed at 6-foot, 205-pounds and plays his high school ball for Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Florida and chose the Huskies over offers from programs such as Bowling Green, FIU, Indiana, Liberty and UMass.

‘Coach (Siriki) Diabate and I have an amazing relationship,” Stewart told The UConn Report. “I feel like I’ll be a great fit for the defense. I love how coach (Jim) Mora turn around the program. He is a great coach with a lot of experience especially from the league, I feel like the program is in good hands."