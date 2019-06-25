News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 22:59:49 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DL McCarthy follows dad's footsteps commits to UConn

Qz9rhcxlr5arjyih0uso
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey defensive lineman Collin McCarthy committed to the Uconn Huskies.The 6-foot-7, 240-pound strong side defensive end chose the Huskies over the likes of four other sch...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}