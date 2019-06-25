2020 DL McCarthy follows dad's footsteps commits to UConn
On Monday afternoon, New Jersey defensive lineman Collin McCarthy committed to the Uconn Huskies.The 6-foot-7, 240-pound strong side defensive end chose the Huskies over the likes of four other sch...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news