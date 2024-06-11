After a long four and a half days of agony, UConn men’s basketball fans heard the news they were dying to hear. In the early hours of Thursday, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that UConn coach Dan Hurley was the top option for the Los Angeles Lakers, perhaps the most storied franchise in NBA history. It appeared to be a tough offer to turn down. As no information leaked, numbers were thrown out. $100 million? $200 million? How could Hurley reject an offer that would give him and his family generational wealth? The ultimate offer ended up being $60 million, which is still pretty darn good, but not at the level some feared. Just before practice began on Monday, Wojnarowski sent out a tweet indicating Hurley’s choice to stay put, allowing fans to exhale. Let’s analyze what this means for all involved, both in the short term and the long haul.

UCONN

The Huskies are now able to continue on their quest for a seventh national championship with their head man still in the fold. Had Hurley left, absolute chaos could have erupted in Storrs. Would assistant coach Luke Murray follow? What about Kimani Young? Who would be the next coach? With the transfer portal reopening for players, who would stay/go? The “Stairway to Seven” could have turned into a fight for .500 real quick. However, that’s not the case. The team he has is extremely strong. It’s a team that screams “Dan Hurley,” with great size, shooting and defense. He has a hard-nosed fifth year player at the point, two rising sophomores who have the chance to make huge jumps, a veteran center who has been through it all, two capable transfers, a handful of great freshmen and a veteran starter with two national championship rings. Hurley has seemingly cracked the code and will look to break history as just the second coach to complete a 3-peat. His roster has been doubted by some as not having enough experience or elite talent, but we’ve read that book before. The Huskies are in the top handful of championship favorites until proven otherwise, with the chance to pass UNC and gain sole possession of the third most championships. On a bigger scale, the past few months–and more–have been a demonstration that the UConn job is very attractive. Looking back a lifetime ago to 2014, then reigning champion Kevin Ollie was rumored to be in talks regarding the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy. He instead elected for more time in CT, but didn't have any more success in Storrs. Still, he turned down the job for UConn. Now a decade later, Hurley is making the same choice to avoid the City of Angels and instead stay in the sleepy cow town where basketball is king. Whether people like to admit it or not, the UConn job has pull and is attractive. It functions as a professional sport in the state of Connecticut and the coaches are paid and regarded as such. Hurley’s choice should make those around the state feel good about what’s being built, as something that’s obviously tough to leave. If Hurley does leave some day, it won’t be a hard sell for another rising coach–or someone else who is already at the top. As an added note, recruiting just got even easier for Hurley. If you're a recruit and Hurley tells you "I turned down the Lakers to coach you," how could you say no?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORzogQ29ubmVjdGljdXTigJlzIERhbiBIdXJsZXkgaGFz IHR1cm5lZCBkb3duIHRoZSBMb3MgQW5nZWxlcyBMYWtlcnPigJkgc2l4LXll YXIsICQ3MCBtaWxsaW9uIG9mZmVyIGFuZCB3aWxsIHJldHVybiB0byBjaGFz ZSBhIHRoaXJkIHN0cmFpZ2h0IG5hdGlvbmFsIHRpdGxlLCBzb3VyY2VzIHRl bGwgRVNQTi4gTEEgd291bGTigJl2ZSBtYWRlIGhpbSBvbmUgb2YgTkJB4oCZ cyBzaXggaGlnaGVzdCBwYWlkIGNvYWNoZXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9oRVhvM28wMFNSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaEVYbzNvMDBTUjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZHJpYW4gV29qbmFyb3dza2kgKEB3b2plc3BuKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dvamVzcG4vc3RhdHVzLzE4 MDAyMjEwNTA3OTU2ODgyMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

HURLEY

One never knows when the next opportunity will or won’t emerge. Some would argue that the Lakers are the best job in the NBA–the brightest lights and the highest expectations. That’s also why it’s the worst job to many, and is why they’ve had eight different coaches in the past 15 years. The cons of the job, as mentioned, along with the fact that Hurley and his family are east-coast based through and through, led to him coming back to Storrs. In the short term, Hurley has the chance to win three straight, something that seems unthinkable in the modern era of college basketball. There are so many transfers coming in and out of most programs, hardly resembling the product that someone like Jim Calhoun endured just a few decades earlier. Even if he doesn’t win, it will be okay. It’s tough to tell what the bar is from a fan’s perspective after winning two straight, but it’s certainly not reasonable to ask him to win more than one every five years. Much less three in three years. Either way, his leash is long and it would ultimately take a lot to fire him. Knowing him and the way he coaches, there shouldn’t be any reason to even think about giving him the boot.

photo by David Butler II