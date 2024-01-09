Key is listed at 6-foot-2, 232-pounds outside linebacker and will have two years remaining to play for the Huskies.

UConn Football has added another piece via the transfer portal today as Western Kentucky linebacker Aaron Key has committed to the program.

The Decatur, Georgia native was ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit coming out of Tucker High School as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. At the end of his recruitment, he chose WKU over eight other offers from the likes of Akron, Cincinnati, Marshall, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, South Alabama and Tennessee State.

Since joining the Hilltoppers in 2020, Key appeared in 26 total games and made seven starts for the program. This past season as a third year sophomore, Key finished with 29 total tackles (17 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Key has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.