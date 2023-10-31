UConn Football wide receiver James Burns took to Twitter today to announce that he will be re-entering the transfer portal following just a few months with the Huskies program.

The 5-foot-8, 157-pound wideout spent three seasons at Miami (OH) before transferring to Austin Peay for the 2022 season and then joined UConn this past offseason.

In his lone season with the Huskies, Burns appeared in seven games for the team where he hauled in just two of his six targets on the year for a total of 21 yards, both of which came against Duke in week four.

Prior to joining UConn, Burns best season came when he was Austin Peay in 2022 where he had 38 receptions for 523 yards and five touchdowns.

Burns will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.