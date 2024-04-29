The UConn women’s basketball team has added some key depth at the guard position. Former Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen announced her commitment to UConn on Instagram Sunday with the caption “One more year of fun with @uconnwbb.” Chen, the 11th-ranked player in Charlie Creme’s ESPN transfer rankings, earned Ivy League Player of the Year honors in 2023 and was a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American this past season. The San Marino, California, native was the leader on a Princeton Tigers team that won three straight Ivy League Tournaments.

Chen won Ivy League Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors each time. The two-time First Team All-Ivy selection played in three NCAA Tournaments with the Tigers, where they went 2-3 with back-to-back first round wins in 2022 and 2023. Princeton went 25-5 this past season and earned a share of the Ivy League regular season title with a 13-1 conference record. Prior to her time with the Tigers, Chen was a three-year captain at Flintridge Preparatory School and the No. 66 recruit in ESPN HoopGurlz’s Class of 2020 rankings. She holds the school’s all-time record in points, rebounds and assists. The five-time Ivy League Player of the Week averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assists (both of which led the team), 1.3 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game last season for Princeton. Similar to two-time Big East Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, Chen is someone who does not take many bad shots. The California native made 48.8% of her 389 attempts, the fifth-highest rate in the Ivy League.

Her 67 three-point tries from downtown do not do enough justice to her shot selection; Chen can let it fly from anywhere on the floor. She may have recorded just 99 steals and 16 blocks in her three-year collegiate career, but on a team with six-time Big East Freshman of the Week KK Arnold, that might not be too much of a concern. Almost no one on her previous team could match what the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year brings when it comes to her assists, however. Chen had three different 10-assist performances and another 12 where she recorded at least five last season. Her 147 dimes ranked in the top 100 nationally and were tied with Vanderbilt’s Jordyn Cambridge for 75th in Division I basketball. When the California native cannot find a good shot, she is consistently going to pass the rock to her open teammates.

Chen has also shined against top-tier opponents in her career. Only two players between both the Huskies and the Tigers had more points than the two-time First Team All-Ivy League selection’s 18 when they battled at Gampel Pavilion in 2022. Against the then-No. 2 UCLA Bruins this past season, Chen scored more points than any individual on either team at Pauley Pavilion.

CHEN'S POTENTIAL IMPACT IN STORRS