UConn tops Temple with statement goal-line stand

UConn tops Temple with statement goal-line stand

Jordan Wright's 96-yard fumble-six put a bow on UConn's defensive efforts in a gritty 29-20 win over the Temple Owls.

 • Cole Stefan
How three UConn road games will help grow women’s basketball

How three UConn road games will help grow women’s basketball

Three of UConn's nine Big East road games will occur in venues that should expose the attention the conference receives.

 • Cole Stefan
UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 2

UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 2

How will UConn fare against their second 7 opponents? What will their record be in these games?

 • Stratton Stave
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Temple matchup

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Temple matchup

UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Temple.

 • Richard O'Leary
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Temple

UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Temple

TUR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between UConn Football and Temple.

 • Richard O'Leary

Published Oct 16, 2024
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Wake Forest
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football is all set to welcome Wake Forest to town this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Demon Deacons battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results

UCONN FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM RESULTACTUAL RESULT

@ Maryland Terrapins

N/A - No sim this week

50-7 Maryland

vs. Merrimack College

N/A - No FCS teams

63-17 UConn

vs. Duke Blue Devils

27-14 Duke

26-21 Duke

vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

32-30 OT win FAU

48-14 UConn

vs. Buffalo Bills

21-14 UConn

47-3 UConn

vs. Temple Owls

27-7 UConn

29-20 UConn

