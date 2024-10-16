UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Wake Forest

in other news
UConn tops Temple with statement goal-line stand
Jordan Wright's 96-yard fumble-six put a bow on UConn's defensive efforts in a gritty 29-20 win over the Temple Owls.
How three UConn road games will help grow women’s basketball
Three of UConn's nine Big East road games will occur in venues that should expose the attention the conference receives.
UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 2
How will UConn fare against their second 7 opponents? What will their record be in these games?
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Temple matchup
UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Temple.
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Temple
TUR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between UConn Football and Temple.
UConn Football is all set to welcome Wake Forest to town this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Demon Deacons battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results
--------------------------------------------------------------
