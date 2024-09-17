UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Florida Atlantic

in other news
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Duke
TUR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between UConn Football and Duke.
UConn Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Merrimack
Here is a look at how the UConn Football graded out against Merrimack according to PFF.
Explosive first half highlights Huskies’ historic win over Warriors
The UConn football team scored a touchdown on their first eight drives in a record-setting 63-17 victory over Merrimack.
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Merrimack Postgame
UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's big win against Merrimack.
Checking in on where UConn stands with 2025 PF Niko Bundalo
Rivals National Hoops Analyst Rob Cassidy checks in where UConn stands with Four-Star PF Niko Bundalo.
UConn Football is all set to welcome Florida Atlantic this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Owls battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results
