Published Sep 17, 2024
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Florida Atlantic
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
UConn Football is all set to welcome Florida Atlantic this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Owls battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results

UCONN FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM RESULTACTUAL RESULT

@ Maryland Terrapins

N/A - No sim this week

50-7 Maryland

vs. Merrimack College

N/A - No FCS teams

63-17 UConn

