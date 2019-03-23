UConn women’s basketball made quick work of the 15-seeded Towson Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, winning 110-61. The opening game of the tournament is always an unique challenge for the AAC champion, regardless of the opponent, because teams have to sit for two weeks after the end of the conference tournament.

Two years ago, the Huskies struggled coming off a long break. But this year -—the first minute or two notwithstanding — UConn was ready.

“We haven’t played in a while, so to come out and play the way we played, in the first half especially, and shot the ball the way we shot it, it’s a great way to start the tournament,” head coach Geno Auriemma said at his postgame presser.

Samuelson Makes Solid Return

After missing the last three weeks due to a back injury, Katie Lou Samuelson returned to action against Towson. She started and played 22 minutes, sitting out the final 3:25 of the first half and halftime before heading to the bench for good with 4:51 left in the third quarter. Overall, Samuelson was happy with not only her performance, but how her back responded to real-game action.

“I felt pretty good,” she said. “I was happy with the minutes I got and getting this game to back into the swing of things.”

The back was certainly tested throughout the game. On the opening possession, Samuelson posted up, although she didn't get the ball. She hit the floor more than a few times and got up, seemingly without any issue. She also got through her time on the bench and halftime without her back tightening up. At this point, Samuelson says the injury is more of a mental hurtle than anything physical.

“Mentally you can do a lot of things to overcome stuff so for me, not focusing on it and focusing on what was going on during the game was what helped me,” she said.

While Auriemma didn’t want Samuelson to miss any time, he feels that her absence helped the team develop quicker than they would’ve without her in the lineup.

“I like that Christyn [Williams] and Megan [Walker] were able to play a lot of meaningful minutes under pressure last weekend and I like that now they don’t feel like they have to stop being like that now that Lou’s back because a lot of times what happens when you have young players, they tend to pick at the leftovers of what the other guys are going to leave them,” he said. “Instead, I thought Megan and Christyn both today were pretty assertive right from the beginning. I’m glad to see they didn’t revert back to their old selves. They brought their new selves.”