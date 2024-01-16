UConn’s softball team was predicted to finish second in the Big East this season, just one point behind first-place Villanova. The Wildcats received four first place votes out of nine, while the Huskies received three. Seton Hall received two first place votes, finishing third just behind UConn.

The Huskies have won the past two Big East regular season titles, but have yet to break through and win the tournament title since returning to the conference in 2021. UConn has fallen to Villanova in the tournament in each of the past three seasons.

UConn opens their season on February 8th in Orlando, at the Black and Gold Classic. They will open with Howard, then face off against host UCF twice, Georgia State, and Seattle twice.