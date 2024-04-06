BROWNSBURG, Ind. – When No. 1 Connecticut takes on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night, they’ll enjoy the luxury of being an 11.5-point favorite, and, yes, they boast a potent offense to go along with a stellar defense. But Huskies 2024 signee Isaiah Abraham also derives his confidence in his future school because of one intangible element.

“Coach (Dan Hurley) has the superstition of wearing the same underwear, too,” Abraham said with a laugh. “I mean, hey, it worked so that stuff can only help us. But with or without that I picked us to win it all.”

Don’t be so quick to write Abraham’s pick off as fandom or allegiance; the four-star forward broke down sensible reasons why he picked the Huskies to win his bracket.

“They’re way more connected as a program and they love each other,” Abraham said. “I know all of the programs are close, but UConn takes it to another level. We’re really like a family in every way.”